I will be surprised if Bright Adjei is not included Ghana’s squad for face Nigeria – Yahaya Mohammed

Veteran Ghana striker, Yahaya Mohammed has stressed that he will be shocked and surprised if Aduana Stars teammate Bright Adjei is not included in the Ghana squad to face Nigeria.

The Black Stars later this month will take on the Super Eagles in the playoff round of the African qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Speaking to Light FM, Yahaya Mohammed said, “I will be surprised if coach Otto Addo does not invite any local player for Nigeria game and for me I will be disappointed if players like Bright Adjei of Aduana stars, Sulley Muntari of Hearts, Dennis Korsah or Imoro Ibrahim are not invited into Black stars.”



According to the experienced striker, his teammate is the ideal marksman to lead the lines for the national team.

“I feel that Bright Adjei is an ideal striker for Black Stars,” Yahaya Mohammed added.



Ghana will on Friday, March 25, 2022, host Nigeria at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the first of the two-legged encounter to battle for a spot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



