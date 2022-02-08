I will be surprised if Hearts do not defend GPL title - Amankwah Mireku

Hearts of Oak SC

Hearts of Oak sign Sulley Ali Muntari

Hearts of Oak sign Dennis Korsah



Benjamin Afutu leaves Hearts of Oak



Erstwhile Hearts of Oak captain, Amankwaah Mireku has said he will be surprised if the Phobians fail to defend the Ghana Premier league trophy.



The club legend argues that the team should not struggle because they managed to maintain the core of the team that won the trophy last season.



He asserted that he will be surprised if the team misses out on the trophy this season with a squad that in his view is better than that of last season.



“Samuel Boadu shouldn’t have struggled this season because he has the core of the team, he should assemble the right players and blend them with the new guys,” he told Kumasi based Otec FM.

“Last season, when things were not going well in the first round, we bounced back and won the league, so with this squad, I will be surprised if Hearts fails to win this year’s league,” he added.



Hearts are currently 10 points off the top of the table with the season almost halfway through. The Phobians have amassed 223 points from 14 matches so far.



The Rainbow club before the start of the season signed 10 players which include Great Olympic marksman, Gladson Awako, WAFA youngstar, Enoch Asubonteng, Kofi Kodzi(free agent) among others.



In the just opened second transfer window, Hearts of augmented their squad with Sulley Ali Muntari(Free agent) and former Ebusua Dwarfs captain, Dannis Korsah.



Meanwhile, the reigning champions in the process have lost three key players who played role in clinching the title, Raddy Ovouka, Benjamin Afutu and Emmanuel Nettey.