I will be surprised if Hearts fails to defend league title – Amankwah Mireku

Former Hearts of Oak captain, Yaw Amankwah Mireku, says he will be surprised if the team fails to defend the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

Hearts of Oak are 10 points behind league leaders Asante Kotoko after losing last Sunday’s game against Great Olympics in the Accra derby.



The Phobians are currently placed seventh on the league table with 23 points.



According to Amankwah Mireku, Samuel Boadu still has the core of the team that won the league title last season thus the team should be able to defend the title irrespective of their shortcomings.

“Samuel Boadu shouldn’t have struggled this season because he has the core of the team, he should assemble the right players and blend them with the new guys,” Mireku told Happy FM.



“Last season, when things were not going well in the first round, we (Hearts) bounced back and won the league so with this squad, I will be surprised if Hearts of Oak fails to win this year’s league” He added.



Hearts of Oak travel to the North to face Real Tamale United in their next game before they host arch-rivals Asante Kotoko in the first Super Clash game of the season next week.