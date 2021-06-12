I will be the happiest man on earth if Ghana wins Afcon – Partey

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has spoken about the importance of Ghana ending their long Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) title drought next year.

Partey, 27, was not born when the Black Stars last won the prestigious competition. Since then, the team has lost three finals.



Next year’s tournament would be Partey’s third and he is eager to play an integral role as Black Stars chase success in Cameroon.



Partey spoke on the special edition of WarmUp Plus from Cape Coast, on Saturday June 12 where the Black Stars will play Ivory Coast later on Saturday evening.



He said: “It will be a great achievement [in my career if Ghana wins the Afcon]. I will be the happiest man on earth because it is one of the most important trophies in my career, as a Ghanaian and as a footballer.”

“For me, it is more important than winning other trophies so we are working harder, doing our preparations and I think we have to start with that mentality of winning from now, which is going to take us far,” Partey added.



Partey who made his debut in 2016 is one of Charles Akonnor’s key players and was made deputy captain last year.



He has scored 10 goals in 31 games for Ghana.