I will charge Hearts of Oak GH₵1 to extend my contract - Sulley Muntari

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Sulley Muntari

Ghana legend Sulley Muntari says he is ready to take a minimum amount to stay at Hearts of Oak when his current contract expires.

The 37-year-old joined The Phobians on a short team deal in the second transfer window.



Muntari has been a kingpin for the team making five appearances so far, scoring once and assisting twice in the ongoing season.



However, a visit by the club Board Chairman and majority shareholder of the club, Tobeg Afede XIV to the training grounds on Monday caught the players' surprise following their win over Asante Kotoko in the 2022 President's Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium over the weekend.



During an interaction with the team, Muntari was asked how much he will charge the team and what should be done for him to stay at the club.

However, the Champions League and English FA Cup winner answered by saying: "I will only charge the club GHc1."



Muntari scored his first goal for the club on Wednesday against WAFA in their matchday game staged at the Accra Sports Stadium in their 2-1 win over the Academy Boys.



Muntari will be hoping to keep his fine performance intact when they travel to Aduana Stars in the matchday 20 games on Sunday.