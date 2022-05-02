18
Menu
Sports

I will choose Kotoko over Hearts - Gideon Mensah

Gideon Mensah221 Black Stars left-back, Gideon Mensah

Mon, 2 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars left-back, Gideon Mensah, has disclosed that he will choose Asante Kotoko over Hearts of Oak on any given day.

The Ghana Premier League has dominated by these clubs since its inception.

Kotoko and Hearts are the two most successful clubs in Ghana, having won 24 and 21 league titles respectively.

Speaking exclusively to Footballghana.com, Mensah said, "I will go for Kotoko not because I hate Hearts. I have couple of players in Hearts."

"When I was growing up, my dad was a Kotoko fan and we had calendars in our everywhere in our rooms so I grew up getting use to Kotoko.

"Talking about the Nana Arhin Duahs and all these players so I think I grew up to take the steps of my dad so I wasn't thinking about me going from that steps so I will just choose Kotoko."

Kotoko meanwhile, extended their lead at the top of the table to 55 points following their 1-0 win over WAFA on match week 27 at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope on Saturday.

Coach Prosper Narteh's side will host Aduana Stars on match week 28 of the Ghana Premier League at the Baba Yara stadium.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The end of Adwoa Safo’s dominance defined In NPP constituency elections
Otumfuo Osei Tutu Ii Arrives In The U.s. For Memphis In May
I left my UK-based boyfriend for a pastor because Holy Spirit revealed he will marry me – Woman recounts
‘I genuinely believe Ghana's army is useless’ – Barker-Vormawor barks again
2020 polls: Mahama’s running mate responds to Dr. Obed Asamoah's criticisms against her candidature
Juliet Ibrahim sadly recounts how ex-boyfriend camped, raped her every day
Sammy Kuffour reveals how he sold weed to survive
We shall take over the streets if we fail in court – Okudzeto Ablakwa
E-Levy: Some Ghanaians cry over being charged for GH¢100 threshold transactions
How the story of a Ghanaian engineer in Libya compelled Rwanda to sign asylum seekers’ deal with UK
Related Articles: