I will choose Kotoko over Hearts - Gideon Mensah

Black Stars left-back, Gideon Mensah

Black Stars left-back, Gideon Mensah, has disclosed that he will choose Asante Kotoko over Hearts of Oak on any given day.

The Ghana Premier League has dominated by these clubs since its inception.



Kotoko and Hearts are the two most successful clubs in Ghana, having won 24 and 21 league titles respectively.



Speaking exclusively to Footballghana.com, Mensah said, "I will go for Kotoko not because I hate Hearts. I have couple of players in Hearts."



"When I was growing up, my dad was a Kotoko fan and we had calendars in our everywhere in our rooms so I grew up getting use to Kotoko.



"Talking about the Nana Arhin Duahs and all these players so I think I grew up to take the steps of my dad so I wasn't thinking about me going from that steps so I will just choose Kotoko."

Kotoko meanwhile, extended their lead at the top of the table to 55 points following their 1-0 win over WAFA on match week 27 at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope on Saturday.



Coach Prosper Narteh's side will host Aduana Stars on match week 28 of the Ghana Premier League at the Baba Yara stadium.



