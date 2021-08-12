'I will deal with you all' - Kurt Okraku warns match-fixers

Kurt Okraku, President, Ghana Football Association

Source: GNA

Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has issued a stern warning to persons who are involved in a match-fixing scandals that rocked the just ended Ghana Premier League (GPL).

In match-day 34 fixture involving Inter Allies and Ashantigold, the former’s player, Hashmin Musah scored two deliberate own-goals which received backlash from football fans and stakeholders.



This, the GFA President has vowed to deal with persons who were involved in the scandal.



Speaking at the launch of the Division One League Super Cup, the GFA President said, "Our sports has been attacked by faceless cowards and it is my responsibility and the Executive Council’s to defend the passion of the nation which is football.



"Everybody who played a part in that act will face it. If you are here and you know you played a part, get ready. You will be dealt with no matter what.

"Don't call me because you didn't call when you wanted to play that role and those who are calling my phone regarding the betting scandal must stop.



"To quote the former President of America we will chase them out of their hiding places.”



The GFA has reported the alleged match-fixing scandal to the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service for further investigation.