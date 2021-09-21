I will do my best possible to sign Benjamin Afutu - Coach Samuel Boadu

Ex-Hearts of Oak midfielder, Benjamin Afut

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu says he is working to ensure that midfielder, Benjamin Afutu is handed a new contract.

The box-to-box midfielder is currently out of contract and there have been reports of a move to join a club in Egypt.



Afutu played a key role in Hearts of Oak's campaign last season as they won the double.



Hearts of Oak have been in talks with Afutu over a new deal after the player’s contract run out at the end of 2020/2021 season.

Boadu while reacting to whether or not he missed the energetic box-to-box midfielder in the team’s 2-0 win over CI Kamsar in the CAF Champions League, said “No one can say Afutu’s absence wasn’t felt. Even off the field of play, he is very disciplined and I love the boy so much and I wish he’s here with us. For Afutu, no doubt I will do my possible best(to get him back).”



Hearts of Oak, however, registered Benjamin Afutu in their Champions League squad and thus could play if both parties reach an agreement for an extension.