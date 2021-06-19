I will exploit Adam Lopez's weakness to win - Isaac Dogboe

Dogboe is confident of victory

Former WBO Super Bantamweight champion Isaac ‘Royal Storm’ Dogboe says he will exploit the weaknesses of Adam Lopez to win their bout this weekend.

The 10-round fight will take place on the under-card of world title bout between WBA and IBF bantamweight champion Naoya ‘The Monster’ Inoue 20-0 (17) and Michael ‘Hot and Spicy’ Dasmarinas at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.



The 26-year-old Dogboe from Ghana’s last bout was an eighth and final round knockout win over Chris Avalos last July after Dogboe had lost back-to-back fights and his world championship to Emmanuel Navarrete 33-1 (28) in a pair of brutal fights in 2018-19 before bouncing back with an eighth and final round knockout of Chris Avalos.



His opponent Adam Lopez is quoted to have said after the face-off between the two boxers ahead of the bout that those two defeats has taken something away from the Ghanaian.



“I definitely think those two fights took a lot out of him,” Lopez said. “He kept fighting to the end, but he got beat up pretty bad, and I definitely think it affected him a certain way.



“His last fight against Chris Avalos was pretty easy. Avalos is kind of done, he’s out the door, so it wasn’t really a test. It was an eight-round fight. He stopped him in the eighth round and obviously he’s not a big threat.

But the former Bantamweight champion has shrugged that off and says he is ready to give everything in the ring on Saturday to bring Adam Lopez down.



“I will come out to fight as that’s what the fans want, I have had a good and calm preparations for this fight and on Saturday I’m ready to give everything and put everything on the line” Dogboe said in the Face-Off and press conference.



A very confident Isaac Dogboe further stated that he will exploit the weaknesses of a very good Adam Lopez.



“The best Adam Lopez can be an indiscipline boxer, I have watched him several times, he is a good boxer but we will exploit his weaknesses on the night and end it all in the ring”



The two boxers go at each other in the featherweight division at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.