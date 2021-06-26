‘I will fast for Hearts-Kotoko referee’ – Referee’s Chairman reveals

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Referees Association of Ghana (RAG), (Rtd) referee GK Manu, has pledged to do fasting and prayers for referee Daniel Laryea who has been appointed to handle the game between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

The two giants will clash on Sunday, June 27, 2021, with the Ghana Premier League title on the line at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The game is massive for all reasons, but most importantly because the two sides are going head to head for the league title.



Connoisseurs believe that whichever side wins the game will claim the title with only four matches left to play to end the season.



Ahead of the fixture, the Referees Appointment Committee has named FIFA referee Daniel Laryea as the officiating official.



He will be assisted by Patrick Papala and Kwasi Brobbey while Benjamin Sefa acts as the 4th official.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Silver FM in an interview, retired referee GK Manu, said he will offer some spiritual backing for the officiating pack.



“The moment I get to know the referee in charge of the game, I will fast for him. I will pray for the referee because if the referee officiates the game well, he brings honor to the Ghanaian refereeing fraternity,” he told Silver FM.



“I know the Referees Committee knows he’s capable. In games of this nature, make sure you’re well prepared. It’s like our category A-game. It will make you or unmake you."



“I will fast for him to ensure he gets a good game,” he concluded.



