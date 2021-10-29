I will 'finish' Number One in one round - Osu Lion

The boxing bout titled Resident Hero. File photo

Ghanaian male amateur boxer Carl Lokko the man they affectionately call Osu Lion has vowed to knock out his opponent Nii Adjei Ago a.k.a Number One in the first round of their upcoming game.

Speaking on ‘Global Sports Preview’ show on Power 97.9 FM during the weekend, Osu lion disclosed that he will win his opponent in round one just as his name says.



“He calls himself 'Number One' so I will finish him in round one. My team are ready to make everything possible to win this match. I have started my training and I am ready to face him because It’s long overdue for me to proof to him that he can’t stand me,” he said.



The boxing bout titled Resident Hero, organised by Silver Black Promotions is slated for December 17, 2021, which includes 11 different boxing games, five amateur bouts, five juvenile bouts and one exhibition fight.



The Chief Executive Officer of Silver Black Promotions, Daniel Ablorh Sowah, described Osu Lion as a good boxer who is focused.



He also congratulated him and his management for winning their previous bout.

According to Sowah should expect nothing but the best on that night.



“Silver Black promotion believes in doing magic so we are making everything possible for this game to reach the international standard of boxing,” he said.



Nevertheless, Osu Lion’s manager has cautioned Number One to come with a casket.



“Osu Lion didn’t learn how to fight as a boxer but he was born with it, I’ve heard the so-called Number one making noise at Labadi, it’s better he comes with a casket that day because my boy will beat him up to pulp,” Charles the manager of Osu Lion bluntly said.