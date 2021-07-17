I will give my 7-bedroom East Legon house to my daughter – Odartey Lamptey

Former Black Stars player Nii Odartey Lamptey

•Odartey Lamptey says his daughter promised him victory on Thursday

•He is happy that he can finally move into his house after eight years



•He rented apartments while the case was being heard in court



Former Ghana football star Nii Odartey Lamptey has promised to gift his seven-bedroom house at East Legon to his daughter when he retrieves it from his ex-wife Gloria Appiah.



The house is the subject of legal tussle between Odartey and his former wife with the Court of Appeal turning down a request for ownership by Gloria Appiah.



The ruling means Odartey could go back to the house but as has been the case in the past seven years, Gloria Appiah could file another appeal that will bar Odartey from accessing the house.

In an interview with Angel FM, Odartey Lamptey said that ahead of the court ruling on July 15, 2021, his daughter assured him that he was going to win the case.



He, in turn told the daughter that he would give her the house should the court rule in his favour.



“When we were getting ready to go to court, my daughter told me that we would win and I promised her that I will give her the house if we should win,” he said.



Odartey Lamptey disclosed that he has for the last eight been living in rented apartments despite owning two houses.



"I've been renting for eight years now since the first ruling while my ex-wife is living in my 7-bedroom house in East Legon in addition to the four bedroom house she has been given by the court.

"Sometimes I shed tears when I'm alone in my room. My children sometimes encourage me and ask me not to cry again," he said.



"Today when I was going to the court, my first born hugged me and told me that I will win so that we can move into our own house. I promised her that I'll give the house to her when I win. That's my only inspiration now."



Background



Following the dissolution of their marriage in June 2017, a High Court Judge, Cecilia Don-Chebe Agbevey ordered the ex-wife of Nii Odartey Lamptey, Gloria to vacate the footballer’s seven-bedroom mansion at East Legon.



This was after the Judge had ordered her to be settled with GH¢200,000, a car and Odartey Lamptey’s house at Dome.

Not satisfied with the ruling, Gloria Appiah appealed the verdict praying the court to add the 7-bedroom mansion to her entitlement.



But last year, all three judges who sat on the appeal ruled in favour of Mr Odartey Lamptey.



The couple’s saga began in 2013 after reports emerged that DNA tests had uncovered that Nii Odartey Lamptey’s three daughters with his ex-wife did not belong to him.