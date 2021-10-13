'I will give you GH¢1,000 each if you beat WAC' - Kofi Akpaloo to Hearts of Oak players

Kofi Akpaloo, was the flagbearer of the Liberal Party of Ghana in the 2020 Presidential elections

• Kofi Akpaloo has motivated Hearts of Oak players to beat WAC of Morocco with a GH¢1,000 each

• Accra Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu will also get GH¢2,000 if his team wins on Sunday



• The Ghana Premier League champions will play at home at the Accra Sports Stadium for the first leg of the final preliminary games



Percival Kofi Akpaloo, the 2020 Presidential Candidate of Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), has promised to reward Accra Hearts of Oak players if they beat Wydad Athletic Club (WAC) of Morocco in their upcoming CAF Champions League game.



The Phobians will take on WAC on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at the Accra Sports Stadium for the first leg of the final CAF Champions League preliminary games.

Accra Hearts of Oak set up this tie with the Moroccans after beating CL Kamsar of Guinea 2-0 in the first round and will have to beat WAC to make it to the group stages of the competition.



Kofi Akpaloo, who is a staunch Phobian, has promised to reward the coach and players GH¢2000 and GH¢1000 respectively if they beat the 2016 CAF Champions League champions on Sunday.



"I will give every Hearts of Oak player GH¢1,000 and GH¢2,000 to the coach should they beat WAC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday," Mr. Kofi Akpaloo told Kumasi based OTEC FM.



"So far as Hearts is a Ghanaian team, it's my prayer they progress to the next stage of the competition. They should go all out with the Phobian spirit as they did to win the Ghana Premier League," he added.