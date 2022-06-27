I will give you more trophies - Samuel Boadu tells Togbe Afede

Samuel Boadu equals Jones Attuquayefio's 22-year-old record

Hearts of Oak beat Bechem United 2-1 to win their 12th FA Cup title



Hearts of Oak to clash with Asante Kotoko in Super Clash



"Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak SC, Togbe Afede XIV, is guaranteed trophies once I'm in charge of the club," Coach Samuel Boadu has said after winning the 2022 MTN FA Cup.



The Phobians on Sunday, June 26, 2022, became the most successful club in the FA Cup by a mile after beating Bechem United 2-1 to win the 2022 edition.



Boadu's achievement makes him the second coach to win the FA Cup in two consecutive seasons after the great Cecil Jones Attuquayefio, who won it in 1999 and 2000 with his '64 Battalion team.

Speaking in his post-match interview, Boadu expressed his appreciation of Togbe Afede’s support since he joined the club and assured him of more trophies.



“Togbe is guaranteed trophies. He should not worry. I thank him for his support.



“Hearts of Oak is a big club and we can’t end the season without a trophy, but as a coach, not being in the top four, I feel I have failed. People should know this as well, with Coach Boadu, there’s always a trophy to win,” Samuel Boadu added.







JE/BOG