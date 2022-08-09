0
Menu
Sports

I will help Malmo win more trophies - Emmanuel Lomotey

Emmanuel Lomotey Malmo Ghana midfielder, Emmanuel Lomotey

Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana midfielder, Emmanuel Lomotey has pledged to use his qualities and attributes to help his new club, Malmo FF win more trophies.

The youngster on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, wrapped up his transfer from French Ligue 2 side Amiens SC to join Malmo FF.

“Emmanuel Lomotey will be the association's fifth new acquisition this summer. The 24-year-old midfielder joins from French side Amiens SC and has signed a contract until 2026,” an official club statement from the team in Sweden has said.

Speaking in his maiden interview, Emmanuel Lomotey said he is delighted to have joined the biggest club in Sweden.

“I feel a great pride. Malmö FF is the biggest club in Sweden so I am happy to be here and looking forward to start training with the team,” the Black Stars midfielder said.

Lomotey continued, “I think I have qualities and attributes that will help the team. The goal is to help Malmö FF win titles and play group games in Europe. Together with my teammates, we will achieve as much as we can together.”

At Malmo FF, Emmanuel Lomotey has been handed the number 40 jersey.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Juju, other items retrieved from Nigerian brothels at Asankragwa
Leading member of PPP joins NDC
The 'jobless' people who have called on Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his ministers
Akufo-Addo is third highest-paid president in West Africa – Report
Photos of Abedi Pele and his wife, Maha as they celebrate 35th anniversary
Dr. Amoako Baah talks reshuffle under Akufo-Addo
I'm shocked at what Kufuor said about me despite my criticisms - Kwesi Pratt Jnr
JB Danquah died under Nkrumah’s PDA - Sekou Nkrumah
Council of State member fished out by OSP for corruption
Politically-incorrect photo at govt event shows Nkrumah cropped out of Big Six
Related Articles: