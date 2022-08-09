I will help Malmo win more trophies - Emmanuel Lomotey

Ghana midfielder, Emmanuel Lomotey

Ghana midfielder, Emmanuel Lomotey has pledged to use his qualities and attributes to help his new club, Malmo FF win more trophies.

The youngster on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, wrapped up his transfer from French Ligue 2 side Amiens SC to join Malmo FF.



“Emmanuel Lomotey will be the association's fifth new acquisition this summer. The 24-year-old midfielder joins from French side Amiens SC and has signed a contract until 2026,” an official club statement from the team in Sweden has said.



Speaking in his maiden interview, Emmanuel Lomotey said he is delighted to have joined the biggest club in Sweden.

“I feel a great pride. Malmö FF is the biggest club in Sweden so I am happy to be here and looking forward to start training with the team,” the Black Stars midfielder said.



Lomotey continued, “I think I have qualities and attributes that will help the team. The goal is to help Malmö FF win titles and play group games in Europe. Together with my teammates, we will achieve as much as we can together.”



At Malmo FF, Emmanuel Lomotey has been handed the number 40 jersey.