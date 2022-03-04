I will join the army to fight against any country that invades Ghana - Richard Commey

Ghanaian boxer, Richard Commey

Boxer Lomachenko joins Ukraine army to fight Russia

Klitschko brothers take up arms to fight for Ukraine



Commey ready to fight for Ghana



Ghanaian boxer Richard Commey has disclosed that he would join Ghana’s army for battle should any country invade the country like Russia’s attack on Ukraine.



The 34-year-old who started off as a kickboxer before switching to become a professional pugilist disclosed to BBC Sport that he is ever ready to take up weapons and join Ghana’s army to be at war.



Commey who was reacting to former opponent Vasiliy Lomachenko’s decision to join Ukraine’s Territorial Army disclosed that he would never think twice to also join Ghana’s soldiers if the time comes.



“Most definitely [I would do the same as Lomachenko]. I have fought for my people, I love my people, I love Ghana,” Commey told BBC Sport Africa.

“I have been fighting for Ghana anyway so if it should happen to me I would definitely put down the gloves and pick up a gun for my country.



“This is where I was born and this is where I belong there is no way I am going to turn my back to my country – no way I ain’t doing that.”



Commey, who lost by unanimous decision to Lomachenko in December 2021, opined that it was a good decision for his fellow boxer to go back home to help in the fight.



“Right from the beginning of his career fighting in the amateurs, he has been fighting for his country. The country has given him the platform to become who he is and the people love him in Ukraine.



“So, with what happened if he neglected them that’s a decision that would have always haunted him. For him to decide to go back to the country and fight with them I think it’s the right decision,” the Ghanaian boxer added.



Three-time world champion Lomachenko went viral on social media when he was spotted dressed in a Ukrainian army uniform with ammunition.