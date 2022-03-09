I will keep doing my best – Partey promises after winning Arsenal player of the month award

Arsenal star, Thomas Partey

Partey wins Arsenal player of the month award

Arsenal end February without defeat



Partey to captain Ghana in World Cup playoff match



Arsenal’s player of the month for February, Thomas Partey has promised to keep doing his best to ensure the progress of the club and himself.



The Ghanaian player was voted winner of the award by Arsenal fans, the club announced on Monday, March 8, 2022.



Reacting to the award, Partey expressed his joy and appreciation to the fans for voting him as player of the month.



“Hi everyone, thank you for your vote for player of the month, I really appreciate it a lot and I will keep on doing my best,” Partey said in a video.

The former Atletico player beat off competition from Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard to win the award.



In a congratulatory statement released by Arsenal, the club hailed Partey for helping the North London club enjoy the month of February without a defeat.





???? You voted @Thomaspartey22 your February Player of the Month...



Now it's time to hear from the man himself! ???? pic.twitter.com/CpXi9Fu75l — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 8, 2022

Congratulations to Thomas Partey , who has been named as the Arsenal.com Player of the Month for the very first time!

Our Ghanaian midfielder was in outstanding form throughout February, as we won all three of our Premier League matches.



Thomas started the month with a typically combative performance in our midfield as we won 1-0 at Wolves, and helped shore things up as we were reduced to 10 men with 20 minutes remaining.



He then was impressive in our victory against Brentford, dominating the middle of the park as we claimed another hard-fought three points.



The 28-year-old helped us round off the month in style with an energetic, driving display in midfield as we came from a goal down to beat Wolves late on at Emirates Stadium.



Thomas finished with 49 per cent of the vote, narrowly edging out Martin Odegaard, with Bukayo Saka in third.