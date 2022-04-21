I will like to coach the Black Stars in future - Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan

Legendary Black Stars striker Asamoah has revealed that he will like to play a coaching role with the Black Stars in future.

The 36 year old former striker says that he will in June/July this year begin his coaching badges and will be glad o serve as a striker's coach with the Black Stars.



Asamoah Gyan has been without a club since leaving Legon Cities last season after an injury ravaged stint with the ambitious side.



At the twilight of his career and the light seemingly dimming, Gyan will have to prioritize coaching as a way of giving back to football.

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan will launch his memoir on April 30 at the plush Kempinski Gold Cost Hotel in Accra.



“I’d like to handle the Black Stars as a strikers coach, but everything takes time. First, I need to work on my coaching course, and I’m due to begin in June or July, after that we’ll see,” Gyan told Accra based Citi FM.



Gyan is the country's top goal scorer with 51 goals having played in 2006, 2010, and 2014 World Cup in Germany, South Africa, and Brazil respectively scoring six goals as the highest African player at the mundial.