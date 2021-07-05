I will need little time to come good at Hertha Berlin - Kevin Prince Boateng

Ghanaian player, Kevin-Prince Boateng

Newly Hertha Berlin signing, Kevin-Prince Boateng has admitted that he will need time to come good at the club.

The Ghana international returned to the club where he started his career club after 14 years.



Boateng joined the Bundesliga side on a one year deal as a free agent.



The 33-year-old failed to renew his contract with Italian Seria B side, AC Monza after failing to secure top-flight football with the club.



After excelling in his debut game in pre-season, the former AC Milan and Frankfurt forward said it was a dream return to the club but will need time to come good.

"I still can't believe that I can live what I dreamed of. I still need a little time. But it's already beautiful," he said.



"It may be that I play all the games. It can also be that I only do four.



"I'm not pretending to be there. I want to get fit, feel good and then help where I can," he added.