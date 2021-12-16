I will never visit Africa on my own- Luis Suarez on Ghana handball

Luis Suarez saving the ball with his hand

Ghana see off USA in round 16 stages of 2010 World Cup

Luis Suarez denies Ghana World Cup semi-final berth



Uruguay beat Ghana on penalties to book semi-final sport



Uruguay striker, Luis Suarez, has vowed not to visit Africa on his own after his famous goalkeeping heroics at the 2010 FIFA World Cup finals against Ghana.



Suarez believes denying Africa a first-ever semi-finals appearance in the world's biggest international tournament still hurts and his visit to the continent will rekindle the painful memories.



The Atletico Madrid superstar turned himself into a goalkeeper when he palmed what could have been the winning goal for Ghana in the World Cup quarter-final tie against Uruguay.

"I will never visit Africa on my own. Not anytime soon. After my hand save against Ghana. They were through to the semi-finals if I didn't use my hands to save my country. Even if I become a coach, I will coach somewhere else, not there." He said as quoted by Tales of Africa



The Black Stars beat USA in the round 16 stages to become the third African country to make the quarter-finals of the tournament after Cameroon and Nigeria.



With the competition staged in Africa-South Africa, many had believed it was the right moment for an African country to make the last four.



Ghana had to see off the South American side and former competition winners Uruguay for making history.



Sulley Muntari opened the scoring with a lovely strike from 30 yards out to give Ghana the lead in the first half.

In the second half, Diogo Forlan draw Uruguay's level with a beautiful freekick, although goalkeeper Richard Kingston had his position wrong Forlan would care less.



In the die embers of the match, Ghana were awarded a freekick on the left side of Uruguay's area.



John Paintsil swang in a cross, Kevin Prince Boateng flicked it to the far post, John Mensah nodded the ball back in the area, Stephen Appiah tried a left-footed volley with goalkeeper Fernando Muslera off hin line during the mishap, Suarez took the goalie's position in the process and blocked Appiah's effort as the ball bounced back.



Dominic Adiyiah followed up quickly with a header which could have been it for Ghana but there was Suarez again preventing the ball from going in, this time with his hand.



The referee whistled for a penalty and gave Suarez his marching orders. Asamoah Gyan stepped up and struck the crossbar. Ghana lost subsequently lost the match 4-2 on penalties.