'I will not resign, I came here to take Ghana to the World Cup' - Milovan Rajevac

Milovan Rajevac, Black Stars manager

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac has confirmed that he will not quit as Black Stars coach because he came to take Ghana to the next FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana suffered a humiliating and disgraceful defeat to minnows, Comoros in Garoua, Cameroon on Tuesday evening.



“I will not resign because I came to take this team to the World Cup”, Milovan Rajevac said after the game.

Ghana needed a win over the Islanders and hope for a next round stage of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations tournament but succumbed to Comoros.



The Black Stars will know their Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers playoffs opponents in next month before the game in March.