I will play Ghana Premier League next season – Kofi Abanga

Kofi Abanga Retirement Kofi Abanga, Ex-Hearts of Oak midfielder

Wed, 6 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ex-Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder Kofi Abanga has disclosed he will feature in the Ghana Premier League next season despite failing to reveal the club.

In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, he indicated he was closed to joining a club this campaign but things did not go as expected.

He has however disclosed he will play in the domestic top-flight next campaign.

“Ghanaians should expect me in the league next season. I had wanted to return this current season but things didn’t go as planned so if God permit, I will feature for one of the GPL clubs in the coming campaign”

Abanga had stints with Aduana Stars before securing a move to Hearts of Oak after swerving Asante Kotoko at the time.

He spent seven seasons with the capital-based club.

