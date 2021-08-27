I will prefer Ghana plays against Cote D’Ivoire, Nigeria - Stephen Appiah on 2021 AFCON draw

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah

Former Black Stars midfielder, Stephen Appiah says he would prefer Ghana plays against Cote D’Ivoire or Nigeria in the group stage of the delayed 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana have been drawn alongside Morocco, Comoros, and Gabon in Group C.



The Stars have failed to win the coveted title for four decades now since beating Libya in 1982.



CK Akonnor's side has come close to ending the trophy drought, having lost to Egypt in 2010 and Ivory Coast on penalty shootout in 2015.



"It’s a very tricky one, I always say that as a former player, I will prefer to play against Cote D’Ivoire, Nigeria, and the others because you know the players," Appiah said as reported by Citi Sports.

"But when you are playing against countries like Comoros and the rest, you don’t even know them, so they are likely to surprise you.



"So for me, there are no underdogs anymore, we just have to prepare well and go and perform.



The 2021 AFCON will take place in January next year.