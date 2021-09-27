I will prove the second coming syndrome wrong – Milovan Rajevac

Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac

• Milovan says he will win trophies with the Black Stars of Ghana

• Milovan Rajevac was re-appointed as Black Stars coach on Friday, September 24



• He was given a two-year contract by the GFA



Newly appointed Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac, has vowed to change the negative narrative that surrounds second-coming coaches.



The Serbian coach was re-appointed to manage the Black Stars on behalf of the sacked Charles Akonnor on Friday, September 24, 2021.

Concerns were raised by some pundits about the performance of coaches who are hired for second spells but the Serbian insists that he is going to change that narrative.



He made this known during his unveiling at the secretariat of the Ghana Football Association on Friday.



“I am here to prove second coming syndrome wrong,” Milovan Rajevac gave a response on the performance of second-time coaches at Friday’s press conference.



Milovan’s first game in his second coming as Black Stars coach will be a FIFA World Cup qualifying game against Zimbabwe in Cape Coast.