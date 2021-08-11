I will qualify and compete in sprints at Birmingham 2022 – Athlete Emmanuel Yeboah

• Athlete Emmanuel Yeboah has set his sight on Birmingham 2022

• Yeboah competed in the Men’s 4x100 relay



• He is optimistic about winning a medal in athletics



Ghanaian athlete, Emmanuel Yeboah has revealed his intentions of qualifying for next year’s Commonwealth Games to be hosted in Birmingham.



Emmanuel Yeboah was part of Ghana’s Relay team that competed in the 4x100 event at the Tokyo Olympic Games.



The team managed to seal a final berth after beating the United States to the 5th spot to qualify out of the semis.



However, in the final, where Italy won the race, Ghana was disqualified for lane violation during the change of baton.

Despite losing in the final event, Yeboah is confident in the team winning a medal in subsequent events.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, the athlete said his next ambition is to qualify for next year’s championship.



According to him, with the right resources, Ghana would be able to win a medal in athletics at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.



Yeboah said, “Next year is the world championship and I will be there. I will make sure I qualify for the 100, 200m and 4x100 as well.”



He continued that, “This year the qualifiers were too close that is why I couldn’t qualify for the 100m but my time was pretty decent.”



The athlete who was part of the first contingent to arrive in Ghana added, “We will come back very strong to do something good for Ghana.”

According to him, “The United States and other countries give their athletes everything to feel comfortable so if we get the resources and everything we can go far. If we get facilities like tracks, swimming pools and a lot of things, not the financial aspect.”



