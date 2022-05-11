I will quit Olympics if any management member is caught in match-fixing scandal – Annor Walker

Accra Great Olympics coach, Annor Walker

Accra Great Olympics head coach, Annor Walker has stressed that he will leave his post at the club if any management member is caught in a match-fixing scandal.

Just like the final weeks of last season, match-fixing allegations have come up as the ongoing season heads for its climax.



Speaking to Class FM in an interview, coach Annor Walker has made it clear that he is against match-fixing and will not allow it to happen under his watch.



According to the veteran gaffer, he is against using matches for betting and will not hesitate to leave Great Olympics immediately if any of the management members of the club is implicated in such acts.

“It's their [clubs] choice so they can keep on doing it. But that will not happen in Accra Great Olympics because I have warned my management, I have warned my players if I see anybody playing that game and doing betting they will go away from the team.



“Management too if I see any management member involved in that act I will also leave the club for them so that they play their 'chacha' [betting] in the team,” Coach Annor Walker said.



Great Olympics despite the team's troubles this season is focused on finishing in the top four of the Ghana Premier League table at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.