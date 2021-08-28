I will rather make a mechanic my friend than a professional player - Eric Bekoe

Former Black Stars and Asante Kotoko's prolific striker, Eric Bekoe has stated that he will rather make a mechanic his friend than a professional football player.

According to him, most of the current professional players he helped during his heyday have neglected him.



"Most of the current professional footballers are very ungrateful...Most of the players I helped during my heyday have neglected me after becoming professional players'. Bekoe said in an interview on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM.



"For now, I will rather make a mechanic my friend than a current professional player because with the mechanic when I go to him and he gives me Waakye(food) to eat, I know he would give me again the next time I pays him another visit but a current professional footballer would rather screenshot your chats to others simply because you asked him for help - forgetting that you once helped him ", he added.



Eric Bekoe became a household name during his spell with Asante Kotoko, netting 42 goals in all competition for the club in 2008.

The 2007/08 Ghana Premier League top scorer with 17 goals is now the head coach of Division Two Club Nasawkawman FC.



Watch excerpts of the interview below




