I will recommend Mizak Asante to the Black Starlets coach - Coach Karim Zito

Karim Zito, Black Satellites coach

Coach Karim Zito has disclosed that Mizak Asante, the youngster whose goal has gone viral in the Division Two game between Golden Kicks and Mobile Phone People will be recommended to the junior national teams.

The 15-year-old scored a beautiful goal against Mobile Phone People on Sunday which has gone viral. The youngster dribbled past four defenders plus the goalkeeper before putting the ball into the net.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM, Coach Karim Zito said the Asante has the potential which must be nurtured thus he will recommend the player to the national U-17 team.



“The player is a good technician and he is able to hold the ball. He needs guidance and must be taught how to develop his talent. He is a very good dribbler but he must be guided on when to dribble and when not to dribble.

“When he started to dribble I was murmuring until I realized he had gotten to the six-yard box. I was expecting him to pass or cross but he still continued to dribble and the credit goes to him."



“When they start the training I will recommend him to the Black Starlets coach maybe he was not there to watch. For the U-20 we have the criteria but he has failed for now. But he has the talent and we must develop him now so the U-17 will be good for now.



“He shouldn’t be rushed because after the U-20 it means you are capable of playing the World Cup,” he added.