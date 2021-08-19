I will retire if I’m unable to regain my form – Asamoah Gyan

Gyan with some of his Black Stars teammates

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan says he will call it a quit if he is unable to regain his form.

The all-time top scorer for Ghana endured a difficult 2020/21 campaign with Legon Cities making only 6 appearances and failing to score in the process.



In an interview with Kessben FM, the former Sunderland forward disclosed he is not thinking about retirement at the moment and has promised to work on his weight in order to regain his form.



He hinted of retirement if he is unable to regain his form



"I have not retired from football. There were some injuries last season, but I am not done playing football. I can wake up one day and announce my retirement from football but at the moment, I am active.

"People will criticize me but I am only hoping to get back to my normal form and weight but if I am not able to regain my form, then I will call it off. But at the moment, I am working on myself to lose my weight.



"I returned to Legon Cities and you could clearly see that things did not go as planned because I have putting on weight but I am giving myself another season and I trust I will be back to my form. And if I am on my form, I don't think I will be overlooked. But for retirement, not now."



