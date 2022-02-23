I will sign for Hearts of Oak if they contact me - Prince Tagoe

Former Hearts of Oak striker Prince Tagoe

Former Black Stars striker Prince Tagoe has disclosed his readiness to play for Hearts of Oak should the club express interest in him.



Speaking to Angel TV, the former Black Stars striker revealed that he will welcome an offer from his former club.



He noted that it would be a great experience to play alongside Black Stars teammate Sulley Muntari .



“I will sign for Hearts of Oak if they contact me. I still have experience as a striker. With Sulley [Muntari] in the midfield, I can strike for Phobia,” Prince Tagoe said on Angel TV.

Tagoe was a hit and fans favourite at Hearts of Oak in 2004 when he joined from Tudu Mighty Jets.



Nicknamed the Prince of Goals, the striker scored 18 goals in the Ghana Premier League to win the top scorers award before departing the shores of Ghana.



He was part of the Accra Hearts of Oak team that defeated Asante Kotoko to win the 2004 CAF Confederation.



The 35-year-old has featured for clubs in Europe like German side TSG Hoffenheim, Serbian side FK Partizan Belgrade and Bursaspor in Turkey.



Tagoe’s last played for Chittagong Abahani of Bangladesh in 2019.