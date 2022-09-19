1
I will smile after scoring if the DJ plays Gidigba by Stonebwoy - Kudus Mohammed

Mon, 19 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ajax midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has promised to give a smile after scoring if the DJ at the stadium plays Stonebowy's song 'Gidigba' when he scores.

Kudus, who is on a scoring spree is mostly captured wearing a straight and focused face when celebrating his goals.

When asked in an interview if he would ever smile after scoring at the Johan Cryuff Arena, he said unless the DJ plays Stonebwoy's song.

”I agree that the DJ at the stadium must play the song. The firm and strong song I think will be perfect because Stonebwoy is an icon in Ghana," he told Dutch media NOS.

“If you do that I think I will smile”, he added.

Gidigba which means 'firm and strong' is Stonebwoy's newest single. The song was released on September 9, 2022, by the Ghanaian multiple Afro-dancehall award-winning artiste.

Kudus, who is known to be a fan of the artiste recently posted a video of himself passionately singing the song word-for-word.

Mohammed Kudus is in fine form for Ajax, scoring 6 goals in 9 appearances in all competitions while playing out of position.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
