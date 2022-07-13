I will stay and support head coach Mohammed Cargo - Coach Ayipah

The club is interested in signing Eric Ofori Antwi

Coach Bonifaca Ayipah says he will stay at the club and deputize the new coach of Nsuatreman FC Mohammed Gaga.

The astute gaffer led the Nsoatre-based side to secure qualification to the Ghana topflight beating Tamale City 2-1 in the Division One League playoff.



However, he does not have a CAF License A certificate that will allow him to take charge of the team in the Premier League next season.



Coach Ayipah in an earlier interview with Happy FM confirmed he is ready to work with any coach appointed by the club.

Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports after the appointment of Mohammed Gago as the new coach, Ayipa said, “My License B doesn’t allow me to coach at the Premier League level. Even if I had license A we would still have needed an additional hand. This is no need to move. I will stay and work with the club”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



Ayipa added that the club is interested in signing Eric Ofori Antwi from Legon Cities to beef up their squad next season.



“We are in talks with him if Alawa comes he will be of help to us”.