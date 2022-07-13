1
Menu
Sports

I will stay and support head coach Mohammed Cargo - Coach Ayipah

Eric Ofori Antwi6223239286839373527 The club is interested in signing Eric Ofori Antwi

Wed, 13 Jul 2022 Source: happyghana.com

Coach Bonifaca Ayipah says he will stay at the club and deputize the new coach of Nsuatreman FC Mohammed Gaga.

The astute gaffer led the Nsoatre-based side to secure qualification to the Ghana topflight beating Tamale City 2-1 in the Division One League playoff.

However, he does not have a CAF License A certificate that will allow him to take charge of the team in the Premier League next season.

Coach Ayipah in an earlier interview with Happy FM confirmed he is ready to work with any coach appointed by the club.

Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports after the appointment of Mohammed Gago as the new coach, Ayipa said, “My License B doesn’t allow me to coach at the Premier League level. Even if I had license A we would still have needed an additional hand. This is no need to move. I will stay and work with the club”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.

Ayipa added that the club is interested in signing Eric Ofori Antwi from Legon Cities to beef up their squad next season.

“We are in talks with him if Alawa comes he will be of help to us”.

Source: happyghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana could get IMF support by first quarter of 2023 – Report
No one with brains will compile new voters' register for 2024 - Manasseh
Legendary Highlife musician AB Crentsil is dead
Legendary Highlife musician AB Crentsil is dead
EC to create new register that cost $80m – Haruna Iddrisu alleges
Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai MCE, driver die in ghastly road accident
Court dismisses request to keep Sir John’s assets frozen
Meet the pastor who is Ghana’s most-viewed live streamer
Mahama ditched me after becoming Mills' running mate – Nunoo-Mensah
Ablakwa jabs EC