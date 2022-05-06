0
I will stop strikers of Ashanti Gold on Sunday – Medeama's Vincent Atinga vows

BD0B5679 1A04 4950 8040 FF475D499911.jpeg Medeama SC defender, Vincent Atinga

Fri, 6 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Medeama SC defender, Vincent Atinga says he will be at his best on Sunday to ensure he stops the strikers of Ashanti Gold SC.

The experienced defender will be in action for the Yellow and Mauve outfit this weekend when the side hosts the Miners on matchday 28 of the Ghana Premier League season.

Speaking to Oyerepa FM in an interview, Vincent Atinga says he will not give the attackers of the opponent any chance.

“My duty as a defender is to take off any striker I face so that is exactly what I will do God willing on Sunday. It will be like myself and Sadick Adams during our Hearts vs Kotoko games,” Vincent Atinga shared.

According to the experienced defender, Medeama SC is ready for the upcoming clash and will fight for the maximum points to improve their position on the league log.

Source: footballghana.com
