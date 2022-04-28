2
I will surely be in Qatar - Asamoah Gyan declares ahead of 2022 World Cup

Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asamoah Gyan makes World Cup debut against Italy in 2006 edition

Gyan to lunch book on April 30

Asamoah Gyan becomes Africa's World Cup top-scorer with six goals

Ghana's all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan has reacted to conversations about whether or not he should be included in the Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The name of Africa's top scorer at the FIFA World Cup came up for consideration following Ghana's qualification to the 2022 World Cup due to the inefficiencies of the Black Stars strikers.

Asked whether he would love to go to the World Cup, Asamoah Gyan stated that he would love to have another bite after featuring in the Mundial in 2006, 2010, and 2014 in Brazil as the captain of the Black Stars.

“Who doesn’t want to play at the World Cup? Every player wants to play at the World Cup,” he said on Citi TV.

“Yes, I have tasted the World Cup three times and though I would love to play at this year’s World Cup, as I have always said, I am currently not fit enough to play active football but when I Start playing – who knows?”

“I shall surely be in Qatar but maybe a pundit or let’s see,” Gyan added.

Asamoah Gyan made twelve appearances in the FIFA World Cup in three editions while scoring six goals.

The former Sunderland striker will be launching his book titled 'Legyandary' on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

