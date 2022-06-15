I will work hard to get a call up - Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru

Majeed Ashimeru

Majeed Ashimeru has stated his willingness to train hard in order to get called up for Ghana's World Cup campaign in Qatar in 2022.

The midfielder was eager to play in the World Cup qualifier, but he was forced to withdraw due to an injury. Ghana booked a ticket to the global showpiece by edging out the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



The Black Stars of Ghana are currently preparing for Mundial. Ghana was involved in the Kirin Cup which is been held in Japan.



The Anderlecht midfielder has stated that he will work really hard to secure a spot in Ghana's World Cup squad.



“The World Cup is in everyone's plans. Every footballer wants to go. You have to put in more hard work to be there. The guys over there I think all deserve it. Everyone is doing his own thing in his team,” he said on Joy News.

“You have to earn it. You have to work hard to be there. I believe everyone wants to go to the World Cup but you have to earn it and I will make sure I do what I can to earn it.”



“I am full Ghanaian and I support the Black Stars. I support their decision because they know the kind of players they want. I am fully Ghanaian and I will never say if I get a call from them I won't come. I will really appreciate them calling me,” he added.



Ashimeru made his debut for the Ghana national football team on 25 May 2017 in a friendly against Benin.