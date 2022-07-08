0
I will work hard to make Ghanaians happy - Inaki Williams

Fri, 8 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars' new boy, Inaki Williams has vowed to work very hard to make Ghanaians happy.

This week, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that the Atletico Bilbao forward is now eligible to play for the national team.

Speaking to 3Sports in an interview, Inaki Williams has disclosed that he is excited he will be playing for the Black Stars.

According to him, he is aware the Black Stars represent the people of Ghana and he will work his socks off to bring joy to the people.

“It represents all the people. All the kids have a dream to play for the Black Stars and when I have the opportunity I will work hard for the children who will one day see me on TV.

“This moment is coming for me to put on that shirt. I am going to work hard to raise the flag. I am going to do everything for Black Stars and make all the people smile with me,” Inaki Williams said.

The eligibility of Inaki Williams is a major boost for the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup set to be staged in Qatar.

 

Source: footballghana.com
