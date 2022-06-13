I wish Fabio Gama was a Ghanaian - Don Bortey

Hearts of Oak legend, Bernard Don Bortey

Asante Kotoko win GPL

Imoro Ibrahim scores stunning freekick in Kotoko's win over Elmina Sharks



Asante Kotoko beat Elmina Sharks on coronation day



Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Bernard Don Bortey has said that he wished Asante Kotoko's midfielder, Fabio Gama was a Ghanaian.



The Brazilian import who many doubt that he could withstand the physical style of football in Ghana has worked his way to be pivotal for Asante Kotoko.



According to Don Bortey, after watching Fabio Gama for a while, he has concluded that the Brazilian is a clever footballer.

“I have carefully watched Fabio Gama and he is such an intelligent player,” the former Hearts of Oak forward told Kumasi-based Pure FM.



“I have played with players who were better than Fabio Gama but I wish he (Fabio Gama) is a Ghanaian," he added.



The Ghana Premier League continued by pointing out the qualities that make Gama exceptional.



“His ball control and finding spaces in the opposite box is something he does with ease,” he added.



Fabio Gama was in the thick of affairs as Kotoko thumped Elmina Sharks 3-0 to mark their coronation day with a win.

Gama had an exciting game where he did what he does best by creating chances, slick movement, intelligent passing, and good ball carrying.



The playmaker created the opening goal by winning a freekick in a good area for Imoro Ibrahim to perfectly execute it.



Asante Kotoko were officially handed the Ghana Premier League trophy after what was their last home match of the season.