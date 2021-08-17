I wish Ghana the best of luck in the AFCON draw - Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan

Ghana's all-time leading scorer, Asamoah Gyan, hopes for a good draw for the Black Stars ahead of tonight's AFCON 2o21 pairings.

The Ghanaian legend is a special guest for the draw happening in Cameroon on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.



Gyan, a member of the Black Stars team at the Nations Cup in 2019, believes the Black Stars will need a good draw to go far in Cameroon.



"We're hoping for a good draw for Ghana with an affordable group because everyone wants to go through the first round and continue the adventure," he told CAFonline.com.



"All I can say is I wish Ghana the best of luck in the draw. Ghana is a country of football, with many talents. We have a team of young people who play well in their clubs. It's a rebuilding team with a new coach," said the 51-goal striker with the Black Stars," he added.

Asamoah Gyan has not played for the senior national team since the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, where he played two matches as the Black Stars reach the last 16.



These days he plays for Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities after a successful career abroad.



