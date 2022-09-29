I wish Inaki well playing for Ghana - Nico Williams

Inaki and Nico Williams

Nico Williams has sent his goodwill message to his senior brother Inaki Williams who has chosen to represent the country of his parents Ghana.

After turning down overtures from Ghana for several years and after earning one cap for Spain Inaki Williams in July this year agreed to play for Ghana.



While Nico Williams was surprisingly handed a Spain Call up for their UEFA Nations League matches.



During the International break, Inaki Williams made his debut for Ghana against Brazil before playing his second game against Nicaragua.



Nico Williams also made his debut in Spain's 2-1 loss against Switzerland before providing the assist for Alvaro Morata's winner against Portugal in the UEFA Nations League game.

“It was a natural decision, each one took their path and made their decision in a thoughtful way,” Nico said.



“I am very happy that my brother is in Ghana, I wish him things to go well, that he can have a great World Cup and achieve the highest goals.”



The two brothers join Kevin Prince Boateng and Jerome Boateng who played for two different nations Ghana and Germany and even faced each other at the 2010 World Cup group stage which Germany won 1-0 and the 2014 World Cup group stage game which ended 2-2.