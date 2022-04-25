I won’t advise anyone to be Black Stars coach, it can kill you – Kwasi Appiah

Former Black Stars coach, James Kwasi Appiah

Kwasi Appiah become first Black coach to qualify Ghana for World Cup

Ghanaians call for coach Kwasi Appiah's head after 2019 AFCON exit



Kwasi Appiah sacked as Black Stars coach



Former Black Stars coach, James Kwasi Appiah has said that the national team coaching job comes with a lot of pressure that can kill the individual.



Kwasi Appiah who has been to two FIFA World Cup tournaments, one as the assistant in South Africa in 2010 and the head coach in the 2014 edition in Brazil stated that the pressure is too strong to contain.



The former Black Stars captain added that the Black Stars coaching job is not something that he will urge anybody to take it up because "there are so many pressures you deal with at the National team level."

"When I used to be up there, as I am sitting with you now chatting, my mind will be somewhere else. You don’t get the time to concentrate on the things around you."



"You are always planning tactics and how to beat an opponent. It’s not something I will advise someone to get there," Kwasi Appiah told Untold Stories TV Gh.



Kwasi Appiah added that while thinking about the tactics he will deploy for a game, he also had to deal with the pressure from the GFA and player agencies.



"People sometimes think the National team is easy and they can just walk in there. the pressure in it is not advisable."



"There are so many pressures you deal with at the National team level; some with the GFA, clubs, agents, the players themselves coming with their egos and so if you don’t take a break and you want to stay under this pressure, you will die."

Kwasi Appiah was shown the exit door by the Kurt Okraku-led Ghana Football Association after failing to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.



Also watch the new episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate with Joel Eshun in the post below:



