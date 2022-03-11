I won’t be surprised if Sulley Muntari is invited for Ghana - Nigeria clash - Lawrence Adjei

Sulley Muntari

Former Ghana midfielder Lawrence Adjei says he will not be surprise if Sulley Muntari is invited for the crucial World Cup game against Nigeria.

The Black Stars will play the Super Eagles in a two-legged encounter with the winner of both legs securing qualification to the biggest soccer mundial in Qatar.



Ghana will play host to Nigeria on March 25, 2022 before the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022.



Interim coach Otto Addo is yet to announce his squad for the games against Nigeria later this month but Footballghana.com understand Schlupp has been called up for the game.

In an interview with Happy FM, the Hearts of Oak and Kotoko star who is impressed with the performance of the 37-year-old said he will not be surprise if he lands a call up for the Super Eagles game.



"I won't be surprised if Sulley Muntari earns Black Stars call up against Nigeria. Ghana football is very physical so if he's able to play, then I won't be surprised to see him earning Black Stars call again. He will help Ghana with his experience”



“Sulley is not even at his best, with few more matches, he will be more dangerous,” he said.