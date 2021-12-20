I won’t celebrate if I score against Kotoko – Aduana Stars winger Emmanuel Gyamfi

Aduana Stars winger, Emmanuel Gyamfi

Aduana Stars winger Emmanuel Gyamfi has emotionally revealed he will not celebrate if he scores against his former employers Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League.

Gyamfi left the Porcupine Warriors at the end of last season to join the fire boys before the start of the 2021/22 campaign.



He has since become an integral member of the Aduana Stars squad racking up 6 goals after 9 matches.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM monitored by Footballghana.com, Gyamfi affirmed he will not celebrate whenever he scores against Kotoko considering the opportunity they gave him.

“Against Kotoko, if the opportunity comes, I will score but I will not celebrate the goal because it’s a club that gave me the opportunity. If I do well here who knows I may return to the club one day” he said.



Aduana Stars sit top of the table with 20 points after 9 matches into the campaign.