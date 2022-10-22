I won’t contest GFA Presidency in 2023, I don't have money - Fred Pappoe

Former GFA Vice President, Fred Pappoe

2019 Ghana Football Association presidential candidate, Fred Pappoe has ruled himself out of the 2023 race.

According to the former GFA vice president, campaigning for the football top position in Ghana is not easy and he doesn't have the energy for it again.



Speaking to Muftawu Nabila Abdulai on Prime Take the former 2019 GFA presidential candidate said “No, I won’t contest. I don’t have the energy,”



Out of the 124 members that could vote, Pappoe received the support of just six delegates in the 2019 elections.



“Delegates know what they vote and what they vote for. I could have even gotten less [than six votes in the 2019 elections],” he revealed.



“Of course, I must respect delegates, I must respect their views, I must respect their choices but what we should understand is that you cannot force somebody to choose and prioritise his parameters."



“Maybe, he will look at something more than what you expect him to look at. He may not necessarily look at track record; there are a whole lot of parameters people look out for,”

According to him delegates do not look at the ideas the candidate has but are rather interested in financial rewards.



“I think all elections in Ghana are monetised, sadly. You can hardly think of any elections in Ghana that are not monetized."



“I am sure even in churches. All elections are monetised in one way or the other or materialized. If they don’t give you money, there might be some material exchange or some expectation of material or financial after or in case your candidacy succeeds.”



“The financial, there were way too many people who came up with all manner of gifts and support for my campaign so the financing was not a problem."



“So it was not the matter of me not having money, it’s a matter of me deciding to spend my money that way.”



“I could have used the money to do that [influence delegates to vote for me], but I didn’t see any reason to spend my money on anybody.”

Pappoe indicated that he has no rejects after his failed run for GFA, jokingly adding that all the pressure is now on the current GFA boss Kurt Okraku.



“I have no regrets that I got six votes at all,” he says.” I am a freer person now, but my junior brother and good friend, Kurt [Okraku] is carrying the pressure.”



