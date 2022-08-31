I won’t give up so easily - Ghana’s Braydon Manu vows to keep his position at Darmstadt

Braydon Marvin Manu

Ghanaian midfielder Braydon Marvin Manu is leaving no stone unturned after a flying start to the German Bundesliga 2 campaign with Darmstadt.

Manu, 25, has found the back of the net two times in 6 appearances in the German second-tier this campaign.



He was on target last Saturday when Darmstadt in their 2-2 home draw against FC Heidenheim.



According to Manu, he wants to keep his place in the Darmstadt set-up.

"We're a team but obviously everyone is fighting for their place," he said. "And so will I. I won't give him up that easily." He feels right at the top, and the supposed emergency solution has also become one that promises success.



"I can develop and move freely there, I'm not so predictable," he describes the advantages of the new position. "And I never give up. If something doesn't work out, I just try again. Because if I didn't try, I wouldn't know if it would work."