‘I won’t pay a kobo’ - Richard Commey calls GBA’s bluff

Suspended former IBF Lightweight Champion Richard Commey has questioned the decision by the Ghana Boxing Authority to ban him and his manager.



According to the boxer he has never been a licensed Ghanaian boxer for the past four years and sees no wisdom in paying a percentage of his purse to the GBA who have not supported him in any way.



Commey who fought Vasyli Lomachenko in December 2021 in the United States explained that he had already paid a percentage of his purse to the US boxing authorities where he is licensed.

Speaking in an interview on Med Sports TV, Commey said, “why should I pay money? In the first place, this GBA came to release the ban on me just to ask for money?”



He added, “I have never had a Ghanaian license since 2017 so why should I pay a commission to them when I have already paid it in the US.”



“What have they done for me to give them money? I ain't giving anybody anything or kobo from my money,” Commey stated.



The GBA suspended Richard Commey and his manager, Michael Amo-Bediako who is the Chief Executive Officer of Streetwise Promotions indefinitely after refusing to pay a percentage of Commey’s recent fight on January 14, 2022.



Commey earned more than $750,000 aside from sponsorship and Pay-Per-View from his fight Vasyl Lomachenko in December 2021 at the Maddison Square Gardens.

As enshrined in the regulations of the GBA, boxers who fight outside the shores of Ghana are required to pay a percentage of their purse to the authority.



However, Commey and his promoter have refuted to make payments of a specific amount from their purse to the GBA.



