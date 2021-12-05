‘I won’t support you to win the league over Asante Kotoko’- Akufo-Addo to Hearts of Oak

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (M)

Akufo-Addo has delacred his support for Asante Kotoko

The President supported Hearts of Oak’s Africa campaign with GHS1M



The Phobians are a win away from the Group Stages



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has backed Asante Kotoko to win the Ghana Premier League over rivals Accra Hearts of Oak.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who is a known supporter of the Porcupine Warriors made this known as the champions of the 2020/201 Ghana Premier League paid him a visit at the seat of government.

The Phobians delegation was led by Hon. Vincent Sowah Odotei included madam Ivy Mills, Alhaji Imoro Briamah all representing the board, Coach Samuel Boadu, Physical trainer/Welfare officer W.O-1 Paul Tandoh, Mr. Emmanuel Quashie, Kwame Opare Addo, Fatawu Mohammed, Raddy Ovouka and Ben Mensah in November 2021.



“Unfortunately, I will not be here on Sunday because I have official business outside the country but I will be with you in spirit but I will donate to your campaign the same way I supported Asante Kotoko when they were going to Africa.”



“I wish you more success in the competition but as far as the league is concerned, I cannot say that I wish you well because the people in Kumasi will be very upset if I say that but nevertheless, I support your journey in Africa,” the President added.



Meanwhile, Accra Hearts of Oak are 90 minutes away from the Group Stages of the CAF Confederation Cup with an away game in Algeria against JS Souara.