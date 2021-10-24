I would be glad to wear Kotoko jersey for just one day – Asamoah Gyan

Legendary Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan

Legendary Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan still has hopes of playing for his boyhood club Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The former Black Stars captain’s love for Kotoko is well documented with a promise to don Kotoko’s jersey before hanging his boots.



Last season, Gyan came close to moving to Kotoko but reports indicate that the deal broke down due to his demands.



The striker ended up at Legon Cities and made a handful of appearances for the Royals. Gyan finished the season without a goal.



In an interview with Kwabena Asare on his Youtube page, Gyan said that he has not given up hopes of playing for Asante Kotoko.

He said that his current focus is regaining fitness and getting back on the pitch to enjoy football.



“I am not active at the moment because of injuries, for all these years injuries have broken me down so I decided to give myself some time off so I can check my body well and bounce back in January.



“I just want to enjoy football, it doesn’t matter where I play. Football is part of me, though I can’t play it forever but with the little energy left in me, I am trying my best to regain my fitness by January and return to the pitch and enjoy football again”.



On the subject of playing for Kotoko, he responded: “Anything is possible. It is my childhood club and even if I wear the jersey for just a day, I would be glad but I’ve to look at the body and my health first, and if it’s Kotoko or any other club, it will be fine but the most important thing is for me to be fit and ready again to play.”