I would have added Schlupp, Duncan - Kwakye Ofosu on Black Stars AFCON squad

Former deputy information minister Felix Kwayeku Ofosu has said he would have loved to have Crystal Palace midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp and Fiorentina's Alfred Duncan in the Black Stars squad for the African Cup of Nation.



However, Mr. Ofosu, who severed under former Ghana President John Mahama said he is satisfied with the players announced by head coach, Milovan Rajevac.



"Would have loved to see Jeffrey Schlupp and Alfred Duncan in the Black Stars team for Afcon 2022 but I think this squad is decent enough and can take us places", he wrote on Facebook.

He further advised the Ghana Football Association to halt their chase to convince Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu to play for Ghana.



He said: "As for Salisu, we should end the pursuit. Much better players than him have answered the national call and played for the Black Stars."



Milovan Rajevac on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, announced a 30-man squad for the upcoming AFCON in January 2022.



Ghana last won the AFCON in 1982 and will begin their journey to a long-awaited fifth against Morrocco in a Group C opener.



Gabon and Comoros are the other two countries that complete Group C.