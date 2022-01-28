I would have benched one of the Ayews if I were the coach - Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Former Sports Minister, Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Nii Lante lists five Black Stars players that impressed him at the AFCON

Ghanaians blame Ayew brothers for Ghana's early exit from AFCON 2021



Ghana suffer group stage exit at AFCON 2021



Former Sports Minister, Nii Lante Vanderpuye has said benching Jordan Ayew or Andre Ayew would have had a good impact on the Black Stars' final group game against Comoros at the Africa Cup of Nations.



The Member of Parliament of the Odododiodio emphasized that among the Ayew brothers, Jordan is a better substitute, thus he would have benched the Crystal Palace man in Ghana's defeat against Comoros.

Speaking on Joy News, Vanderpuye named five Black Stars players who impressed him despite the team failing to progress from the group stage.



"Players who impressed me are Alexander Djiku, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Joseph Paintsil, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Fatawu Issahaku, Samuel Owusu who is a prospect. If I was the coach I would have benched one of the Ayews, I would've played Owusu. Jordan Ayew performs better when he comes from the bench."



Following Ghana's early exit from the AFCON, the Ayew brothers have been heavily criticized with some questioning the sons of Ghana's great Abedi Pele's consistent call up to the national team.



Jordan Ayew could not manage a shot on target, unlike Dede Ayew who scored Ghana's opening goal at the tournament with a sensational strike.