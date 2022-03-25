I would have loved to play against Nigeria - Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan is the all-time top scorer for Ghana with 51 goals

Nigeria arrive in Ghana for Black Stars game

Ghana host Nigeria for first leg of World Cup tie



Black Stars push for 4th World Cup qualification



Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan he would have loved to be part of the Ghana team that will play against Nigeria on March 25, 2022.



According to Asamoah Gyan, games involving Nigeria and Ghana is not about the tactics of the two coaches but the mentality of the players hence his advice to the Black Stars players to be positive ahead of the Friday game.



The all-time top scorer of Ghana is rooting for the Black Stars to qualify ahead of the Super Eagles despite labelling the Nigerians as the ‘favorites on paper'.

“I played three of four times against Nigeria. We drew once in a friendly and we won three times. Nigeria never beat us whiles I played for Ghana”.



“Going into this game, it is all about the mindset. There are matches that you don’t need a coach. You just go into the game with positive energy and you will win."



“I would’ve loved to be in a game like this but right now I am not playing so I just have to wish the Black Stars very good luck for this game," he told TV3 in an interview.



Asamoah Gyan scored in the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations game between Super Eagles and the Black Stars thus becoming the last player to have scored in what has been christened “The Jollof Derby”.



